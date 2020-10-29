Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns in limited capacity
Thomas (ankle/hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
On the heels of missing four contests with a high-left ankle sprain, Thomas picked up a Grade 1 hamstring strain last week and sat out the Saints' Week 7 win against the Panthers. He appears to be inching toward a return after practicing Thursday, but his availability for Sunday's game at Chicago remains cloudy. That said, Friday's practice report may clear up Thomas' status.