Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to end zone

Thomas caught five of nine targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers.

Coming off a down performance in Los Angeles the previous week, Thomas and the rest of the Saints offense bounced back strong, albeit with Alvin Kamara once again leading the way. Thomas did lead the team in targets and receiving yards, also accounting for Drew Brees' lone touchdown pass, while Kamara and Ingram combined for three scores on the ground. Next up is a Thursday night matchup with an Atlanta defense that's done a nice job against opposing wideouts, though the Falcons may be without top cornerback Desmond Trufant (concussion) for a second straight game.