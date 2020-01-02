Play

Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to full practice

Thomas (hand) practiced fully Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was limited at practice Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday puts the NFL's leading receiver on track to play Sunday against the Vikings and handle his usual high-volume role. The 2016 second-rounder set an NFL record this past season by racking up 149 receptions, which he parlayed into 1,725 yards and nine TDs.

