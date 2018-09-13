Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to practice
Thomas (illness) participated in Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
An illness befell Thomas on Wednesday, resulting in a DNP, but a return one day later indicates it was a temporary concern. Even if he's listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, he appears to be on track for an appearance Sunday against the Browns.
