Thomas (ankle/hamstring) took part in practice Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With a high-left ankle sprain mostly behind him, Thomas now is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in practice last week. While he hasn't suited up since Week 1, he's setting himself up for a return to action Sunday at Chicago with his appearance at practice Thursday. Thursday's injury report will inform how much work Thomas was able to handle.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: No practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: May sit out Week 8, too•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out another week•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not looking good for Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held out of practice Thursday•