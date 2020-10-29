Thomas (ankle/hamstring) took part in practice Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With a high-left ankle sprain mostly behind him, Thomas now is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in practice last week. While he hasn't suited up since Week 1, he's setting himself up for a return to action Sunday at Chicago with his appearance at practice Thursday. Thursday's injury report will inform how much work Thomas was able to handle.