Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to practice Thursday
Thomas (knee) participated in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Earlier Thursday, head coach Sean Payton alleviated concerns about Thomas' knee injury, telling Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that the ailment isn't a long-term issue. Thomas backed up his boss' assessment with a subsequent appearance at practice, but his activity level won't be known until the injury report is released.
