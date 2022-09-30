Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Thomas (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas has missed three straight practice since suffering a foot injury Week 3, and the Saints will focus on his health with the hope of having the veteran standout back in action Week 5. Quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) is considered 'doubtful' according to Allen, so it looks as though New Orleans will face the Vikings on Sunday with Andy Dalton under center, and Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) acting as his top wideouts.