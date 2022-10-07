Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks., Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints are getting healthier, but slowly, with Thomas and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) both now missing back-to-back games. The team is optimistic about RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) suiting up, which would give Andy Dalton a solid group of targets (including rookie standout Chris Olave) to get after one of the worst defenses in the league. Thomas' next chance to play will be Oct. 16 (Week 6) against the Bengals, followed by a Thursday visit to Arizona in Week 7.