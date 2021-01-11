Thomas secured five of seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Back in action after three games on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, Thomas stepped up for a big game in the postseason victory. He secured an 11-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter when he caught a short pass over the middle and pushed through defenders into the end zone. The ankle injury seems to be behind him, and he'll look to build on this strong showing in the NFC divisional round when the Saints host the Buccaneers.