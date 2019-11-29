Saints' Michael Thomas: Season-low receiving total
Thomas brought in six of eight targets for 48 yards in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.
Thomas paced the Saints in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets, though his output was a bit light by his standards. The fourth-year man entered Thursday's contest having averaged 113 receiving yards on just over nine receptions per contest this season, but he came up with his lowest receiving total of the year Thursday. Drew Brees' uncharacteristic 184-yard night played a large part in Thomas' dud, and the All Pro receiver will try to bounce back from this outlier next week against San Francisco.
