Saints' Michael Thomas: Season-low stat line in blowout win

Thomas corralled four of nine targets for 37 yards in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After battling a hand injury all week, Thomas suited up for the Saints' final regular-season matchup, though his performance was a let-down for fantasy owners. He produced his lowest receiving total of the season while snagging his fewest passes of the year in the blowout victory. Despite the poor Week 17 showing, Thomas will carry a 149/1,725/9 line into the playoffs.