Saints' Michael Thomas: Second 100-yard game of season

Thomas brought in 10 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons.

Thomas paced all pass catchers in receptions and yards while generating his second 100-yard effort of the season. The second-year wideout has touchdowns in back-to-back games and has seen double-digit targets in four of his last six contests. With a clear role as Drew Brees' No. 1 wideout, Thomas will look to exploit a vulnerable Jets secondary in a Week 15 home tilt.