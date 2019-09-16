Saints' Michael Thomas: Second straight 10-catch tally

Thomas brought in 10 of 13 targets for 89 yards in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Thomas still put together a signature performance in terms of his overall volume despite Drew Brees' first-quarter exit with a hand injury, as he paced the Saints in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon. Thomas has matching 10-catch, 13-target games to open the campaign, but Brees' prognosis will be one for Thomas' fantasy managers to keep a very close eye on over the next several days. If the future Hall of Fame quarterback is only sidelined an additional game or two, Thomas should be able to push forward without too much of a hit to his numbers. However, his outlook could get a lot murkier were he forced to play an extended stretch of games with either Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill under center. Thomas will look to help the Saints bounce back with whomever is under center in a Week 3 road battle against the Seahawks.