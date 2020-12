Thomas (ankle) is in line to placed on injured reserve by the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That ends a dreadful 2020 campaign for Thomas who missed nine games in large part due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 against the Bucs. The Saints haven't officially announced the IR move, but should the inevitable occur, the 27-year-old would be eligible to return for the opening round of the NFL playoffs towards the beginning of January.