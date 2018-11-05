Saints' Michael Thomas: Sets new career high in receiving yards

Thomas caught 12 of 15 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Rams.

Thomas was the only Saints player with more than five targets as he set a new career high in receiving yardage, setting the single-game franchise record in the process. Already well on his way to a big day, the wideout burned a defender deep to haul in a 72-yard touchdown pass to put the game away in the fourth quarter. After an excellent start to the season, Thomas hit a bit of a lull by his lofty standards, but this performance goes to show that he remains an elite option as long as the game script supports the New Orleans passing attack. He's now up to 880 yards to go along with five touchdowns through eight games and will look to continue his stellar season next Sunday against the Bengals.