Saints' Michael Thomas: Sets single-season reception record
Thomas caught 12 of 17 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Thomas made history Sunday, as he surpassed Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record of 143 set in 2002. The record-setting reception came on an out route in the red zone, and Thomas grabbed one more ball in the contest for a game-sealing touchdown that brought his reception total to 145 on the year. He's been the model of consistency in his NFL career thus far, recording 466 receptions for 5,375 yards and 32 touchdowns in just 62 games. In four seasons, he's caught at least 100 balls three times, caught at least nine touchdowns three times, and eclipsed 1,100 yards all four times. The PPR wunderkind will have one more chance to add to a campaign for the ages when the Saints travel to Carolina in Week 17.
