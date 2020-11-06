Thomas (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable, but he appears on track to play in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, according to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

While he never returned to full practice participation, Thomas did make it through limited sessions Wednesday-Friday without any report of a setback. Fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on the situation, which could get dicey if the Saints treat Thomas as a game-time decision before their 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. It sounds like it may not come to that, but we don't know for sure just yet.