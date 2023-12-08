Thomas (knee) is expected to return from injured reserve at some point this season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Thomas injured his right knee early in the Saints' Week 10 loss to the Vikings and was placed on IR following the team's Week 11 bye. He'll be sidelined through at least Week 15, but the Saints are seemingly expecting him back at some point over the final three weeks of the regular season, though the calculus might change a bit if they continue to lose games and somehow fall out of the playoff hunt in a laughably weak NFC South. New Orleans was in first place at the time of Thomas' injury but has since slipped to one game behind the Falcons, who would be all but assured of having the upper hand for any division tiebreakers if they beat the Buccaneers this Sunday to move to 4-0 within the NFC South.