GM Mickey Loomis noted Tuesday that he doesn't expect Thomas (ankle) to remain on the PUP list very long, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Thomas is bouncing back from lingering ankle issues, with Loomis noting that the wideout is "just not quite ready to be full go yet." While a precise timetable for Thomas' return to practice hasn't been outlined, it does at least seem that his placement on the PUP list is not indicative of a concerning setback. Once he's back in the mix, Thomas will aim to reestablish himself as the top option in a Saints' WR unit that also rosters Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty.