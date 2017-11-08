Saints' Michael Thomas: Sidelined during open part of practice

Thomas (knee) didn't participate in the open portion of practice Wednesday, Joel Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Thomas built up from no activity last Wednesday to a full session Friday, so the groundwork has already been established for management of his knee injury. His official workload for this Wednesday's session will be known when the Saints release their first Week 10 injury report later in the day.

