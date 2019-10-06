Saints' Michael Thomas: Signature effort in division win
Thomas secured 11 of 13 targets for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The spectacular stat line was one befitting of a vintage Thomas game with Drew Brees (thumb) under center, but the Pro Bowl receiver actually worked in concert with Teddy Bridgewater in eviscerating the Buccaneers defense all afternoon. The receptions, receiving yardage and touchdowns were all season highs for Thomas, while his target tally equaled a high-water mark. With a nine-catch, 95-yard performance against the Cowboys in Week 4 having preceded this performance, it's clear Thomas' fantasy value essentially remains almost as robust with Bridgewater under center as with Brees. Thomas will look to follow up Sunday's jaw-dropping numbers when he sees the Jaguars' depleted secondary in Week 6.
