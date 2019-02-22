Saints' Michael Thomas: Signs with new agent

Thomas has signed with a new agent from the same agency, now working with Andrew Kessler of Athletes First, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas has averaged 107 catches for 1,262 yards and 7.7 TDs in three pro seasons, and his status as a second-round pick means the Saints don't have the ability to exercise a fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The soon-to-be 26-year-old thus figures to sign a massive extension at some point this offseason, with a franchise tag looming in 2020 if no agreement comes into place. Thomas has a solid argument to match Odell Beckham, who signed a five-year, $90 million extension in August with $41 million fully guaranteed (per overthecap.com).