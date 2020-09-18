Thomas (ankle) "felt fantastic" Thursday and there remains a "little glimmer of hope" he can play Monday at Las Vegas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old was expected to miss several weeks after testing earlier this week showed his high-ankle sprain was worse than expected, but he's apparently made significant progress over the past couple days. Thomas didn't participate at Thursday's practice despite the improvement, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field in some capacity. He still seems unlikely to be available for Week 2, but his outlook for the near future appears better than previously believed.