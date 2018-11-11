Saints' Michael Thomas: Snags every target in win

Thomas caught all eight of his targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 51-14 win over Cincinnati.

Thomas got most of his work in during the Saints' 15-play opening drive, catching four passes for 37 yards -- including a seven-yard-touchdown catch that required the young target to dive back toward the front pylon. There has been a lot of interest in who the Saints can line up opposite Thomas with Ted Ginn Jr. (knee), Cam Meredith (knee), and newly-acquired Dez Bryant (Achilles) all on the shelf. Sunday showed that the Saints can hum along nicely with Thomas as the go-to target, complemented with a talented backfield. Don't expect that to change next Sunday as the Saints take on a bottom-10 Philadelphia pass defense giving up 269 yards per game.