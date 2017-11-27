Saints' Michael Thomas: Snags five passes against Rams

Thomas caught five of eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams.

Thomas has operated as a high-floor, low-ceiling fantasy option all season, and that notion certainly endured through Sunday's game. The issue seems to be the Saints' tendency to go away from its passing game in the red zone. In fact, Thomas hadn't seen a red-zone target in four games entering Week 12. He got one opportunity against the Rams, but was tackled at the three-yard line by cornerback Kayvon Webster. Expect more of the same from Thomas when the Saints host the Panthers in Week 13.