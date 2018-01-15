Saints' Michael Thomas: Snags two scores in playoff defeat
Thomas caught seven of 13 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.
Although his team wasn't able to pull out the victory, Thomas put together a very impressive performance against a secondary that allowed a league-low 6.0 yards per pass attempt during the regular season. In fact, Thomas was giving Vikings' first-team All-Pro corner Xavier Rhodes fits throughout most of the game, causing Rhodes to get visibly upset on multiple occasions. It's clear the second-year receiver has already established himself as an upper-echelon NFL wideout after backing up his prolific rookie season with a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season during the 2017 campaign. With the Saints set to bring back practically all of its key offensive cogs next season, there's nothing to suggest Thomas can't continue to produce at this rate.
