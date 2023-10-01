Thomas secured four of six targets for 53 yards in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Thomas led the Saints in receiving yards on a day when a less-than-100-percent Derek Carr averaged only 3.4 yards per attempt. The veteran wideout has yet to turn in anything resembling one of his trademark performances of seasons past, but he's at least remained healthy for the first four games and has seen no fewer than six targets in any contest. Thomas' next opportunity to build on what is now a 22-219-0 line on 32 targets comes in a Week 5 road matchup against the Patriots.