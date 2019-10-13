Saints' Michael Thomas: Solid showing in win
Thomas secured eight of 12 targets for 89 yards in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Thomas wasn't anywhere near as prolific as he'd been at the expense of the Buccaneers in Week 5, but he was able to generate a solid fantasy afternoon overall versus a Jaguars defense missing Jalen Ramsey (back) for a third consecutive contest. Thomas once again unsurprisingly paced the Saints in targets and now has logged 25 targets over the last two games alone. Thomas will look to make his mark once again versus the tough Bears defense Week 7.
