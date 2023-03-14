Thomas (toe) agreed Tuesday to restructure his contract, likely keeping him with the Saints for 2023, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A contract restructure in January set Thomas up to be released this offseason, but he then decided to work things out with the Saints rather than hitting free agency after missing the final three months of 2022 with a dislocated toe. He's now on a one-year, $10 million contract that can go up to $15 million via incentives, and he'll be catching passes from Derek Carr after the Saints cycled through Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Andy Dalton the past two years. While Carr is no Drew Brees and Chris Olave may be the true No. 1 now, Thomas is in a decent spot to bounce back in his age-30 season ahead.