Coach Dennis Allen said Thomas was limited at Wednesday's practice due to the illness that he played through Week 8 at Indianapolis, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints added Thomas to their Week 8 practice report Saturday, making him questionable for this past Sunday's game. He eventually suited up, but his workload was scaled back somewhat (67 percent snap share) en route to four catches (on seven targets) for 68 yards. Thomas still has a pair of practices this week to get back to all on-field activity ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bears.