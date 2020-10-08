Thomas (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas maintained his activity from last week, but with a bit more time to prepare with a Monday night game on tap, he seems to be trending toward a return to action against the Chargers. He'll have two more chances to work in full before the Saints post their final Week 5 injury report Saturday.
