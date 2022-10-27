Thomas (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas hasn't practiced in any capacity since injuring his foot in a Sept. 25 loss to the Panthers and appears to be at risk of missing his fifth consecutive contest this Sunday versus the Raiders. Fellow wideout Jarvis Landry (ankle) was also a spectator for practice Thursday and doesn't seem to be trending toward suiting up this weekend, so the New Orleans receiving corps looks as though it could once again be shorthanded.
