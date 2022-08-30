Thomas (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Tuesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Thomas has missed almost two weeks as a result of this hamstring injury. It's too early to tell whether his availability for the Saints' Sept. 11 regular-season opener will be impacted by the injury, as the veteran wide receiver still has nearly two weeks to heal up before the Saints travel to Atlanta.
