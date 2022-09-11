Thomas (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Thomas will be making his first regular-season appearance since Dec. 13, 2020, after he missed the entire 2021 campaign while recovering from the ankle surgery he required last summer. He was cleared for full participation in training camp in late July but picked up the hamstring injury a few weeks later. Thomas was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he appears to have demonstrated enough progress to not only suit up Week 1, but also play with few restrictions to his snap count. That being said, Thomas' projection for Week 1 is somewhat murky, given his long layoff from competitive action, his limited experience with quarterback Jameis Winston and his presence in a new-look receiver room that includes veteran Jarvis Landry and first-round rookie Chris Olave.