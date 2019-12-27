Saints' Michael Thomas: Suiting up Week 17
Thomas (hand) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game at Carolina, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas upgraded to full participation Friday after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He already broke the single-season record for receptions and now will add to his total with the Saints still battling for a first-round bye. Thomas caught 10 of 11 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in his first matchup against the Panthers, a 34-31 Saints victory back in Week 12.
