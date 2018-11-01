Saints' Michael Thomas: Takes in full practice Thursday
Thomas (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.
The Saints limited Thomas' practice reps Wednesday as a result of a shoulder injury, but it didn't hinder his ability to participate in all drills Thursday. He has a great chance to produce Sunday versus a Rams defense that has yielded 9.2 YPT and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.
