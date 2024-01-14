Thomas (knee) caught 39 of 64 targets for 448 yards and one touchdown in 10 games during the 2023 season.

Thomas struggled to stay on the field due to injuries for the fourth season in a row. The 30-year-old wideout appeared in double-digit games for the first time since his record-setting 2019 season, but he still missed the final seven contests of the year while on IR with a right knee injury. Thomas continued to put up similar numbers on a per-reception basis compared to the majority of his career, averaging 11.5 yards per catch. But, his overall production was curbed by the presence of Chris Olave, who has taken on a role as the Saints' No. 1 receiver since being selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft. Thomas finished with one fewer reception despite seeing nine more targets than the 2020 season when he played just seven games, and he has now come short of 500 receiving yards for the fourth year in a row. He will enter the final season of his five-year, $96.25 million contract, and he is currently set to cost about $12.4 million against the Saints' cap number in 2024.