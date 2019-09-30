Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high 95 yards

Thomas caught all nine of his targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.

Thomas' 95 yards led all positions players on either side of the ball in a low-scoring affair. The forced switch from Drew Brees (thumb) to Teddy Bridgewater hasn't slowed the star wideout down too much. He is seeing five less targets per game, but he has 20.9 standard fantasy points in the two games started by Bridgewater compared to 21.2 in the two games that Brees started. The Packers present a tough matchup (188.0 passing yards per game allowed) for the Saints' passing attack next week, but Thomas is talented enough to remain a WR1 regardless of situation.