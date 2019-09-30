Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high 95 yards
Thomas caught all nine of his targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.
Thomas' 95 yards led all positions players on either side of the ball in a low-scoring affair. The forced switch from Drew Brees (thumb) to Teddy Bridgewater hasn't slowed the star wideout down too much. He is seeing five less targets per game, but he has 20.9 standard fantasy points in the two games started by Bridgewater compared to 21.2 in the two games that Brees started. The Packers present a tough matchup (188.0 passing yards per game allowed) for the Saints' passing attack next week, but Thomas is talented enough to remain a WR1 regardless of situation.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Hauls in touchdown•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Second straight 10-catch tally•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches 10 passes versus Texans•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Terrific in preseason cameo•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not in line to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets $100 million extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...