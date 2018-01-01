Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high receiving yardage in loss
Thomas secured six of eight targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
The 24-year-old put a fitting stamp on a successful sophomore campaign, going over the 100-reception mark and setting a new career high with 1,245 receiving yards. Thomas did see a drop from nine touchdowns to five as compared to his rookie season, but his overall production certainly gave fantasy owners in all formats plenty of reason to smile. He'll head into an NFC wild-card home tilt against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday looking to add to the 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns he compiled against them in two regular-season games.
