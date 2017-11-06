Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-leading reception total in win
Thomas brought in eight of 11 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers.
Thomas led the Saints in receptions and targets, logging 11 looks for the third time this season in the process. The second-year wideout's performance this season hasn't been underwhelming by any stretch -- he's averaging a solid 6.3 receptions and 68.1 receiving yards over his first eight games -- but he's only reached the end zone twice, and not since Week 4. Therefore, he continues to make for a fine asset in PPR formats and DFS cash games in particular due to his reliability, but he's yet to flash the next-level upside that many still feel he possesses. The Saints' renewed emphasis on the running game this season also isn't necessarily helping matters in terms of taking Thomas' production to the next level. He'll try to improve on his numbers against the Bills in a Week 10 road matchup.
