Thomas (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas missed six games between Weeks 2 and 8 due to a high left ankle sprain, so his activity level Wednesday may have been capped for maintenance reasons. In three contests since he returned to action, he only resembled his usual self this past Sunday against the Falcons, gathering in nine of 12 targets for 104 yards. As long as he ditches his designation in time for a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders, Thomas will have a great chance to repeat the feat against a defense that has given up 8.7 YPT to wide receivers (11th worst in the NFL) this season.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets right against Falcons•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches two of seven targets•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Clear for Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches six balls in return•