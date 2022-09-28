Thomas didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.
Thomas left Week 3 action due to a foot injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the wide receiver instead was dealing with a toe issue and was slated for additional testing on the appendage. The Saints have clarified the health concern in the meantime as to Thomas' foot, which sidelined him for the first session of Week 4 prep. He'll have opportunities to get on the practice field Thursday and Friday, after which the team may provide some clarity on his odds to play Sunday against the Vikings in London.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Appears to avoid major injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: To be evaluated in practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Finds end zone late in loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Two touchdowns in Week 1 win•