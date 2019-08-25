Saints' Michael Thomas: Terrific in preseason cameo

Thomas caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-13 preseason win over the Jets.

Thomas only played the opening drive, but he dominated while he was out there, pulling down a contested 20-yard catch before capping the possession with a 19-yard touchdown. With a new contract in hand, the Saints' clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver should have no problem breaking the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season to open his career, and a healthy Thomas should challenge last season's career-best totals of 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.