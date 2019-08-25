Saints' Michael Thomas: Terrific in preseason cameo
Thomas caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-13 preseason win over the Jets.
Thomas only played the opening drive, but he dominated while he was out there, pulling down a contested 20-yard catch before capping the possession with a 19-yard touchdown. With a new contract in hand, the Saints' clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver should have no problem breaking the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season to open his career, and a healthy Thomas should challenge last season's career-best totals of 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not in line to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets $100 million extension•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Holding out for contract•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Far apart in contract talks•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Signs with new agent•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited in NFC title loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...