Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, barring a setback during a pregame workout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that the star wideout, who hasn't suited up since Week 1, "had a good and active week of practice," which sets the stage for Thomas to return to the mix for an NFC South showdown between the 5-2 Saints and 6-2 Buccaneers. Final confirmation of his Week 9 status won't arrive until inactives are announced approximately 90 minutes in advance of the 8:20 p.m. ET contest. While Thomas looks set to give it a go, cautious fantasy managers might want to consider stashing an alternative option from the Saints, Buccaneers or either of the two teams playing Monday (Patriots and Jets) just in case.