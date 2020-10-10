Thomas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Things finally appear to be trending in a positive direction as Katherine Terrell of The Athletic thinks Thomas will inevitably suit up against the Chargers after a three-week absence. It's worth noting the 27-year-old was also a limited participant in practice all last week before eventually being ruled out, although the Saints have seemingly been operating with a three-week timetable ever since the injury occurred. Unfortunately fantasy managers likely won't have complete confidence inserting Thomas into their starting lineups until closer to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, though multiple games occurring Monday and Tuesday should allow for some lineup flexibility if a surprising decision is made regarding the star wideout's status.