Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be able to play Sunday night against the Buccaneers, barring a setback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that the star wideout, who hasn't suited up since Week 1, "had a good and active week of practice," which sets the stage for Thomas to return to the mix for an NFC South showdown between the 5-2 Saints and 6-2 Buccaneers. Final confirmation of his Week 9 status won't arrive until inactives are announced in advance of Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest. While it sounds like Thomas will give it a go, cautious fantasy managers might want to consider stashing an alternative option from the Saints, Buccaneers, or either of the two teams playing Monday night (Patriots/Jets), just in case.