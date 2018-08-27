Saints' Michael Thomas: Two catches in third preseason game

Thomas caught two passes for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Chargers.

Thomas has six catches for just 57 yards through three preseason games, but most importantly he has thus far avoided injury during the largely meaningless exhibition period. Thomas is unlikely to play in the team's final preseason tilt on Thursday, so the Saints' No. 1 receiver should be locked in as an elite fantasy option once the games count.

