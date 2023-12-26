Saints head coach Dennis Allen was non-committal Tuesday about Thomas' (knee) status for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, though the expectation is that the wideout won't practice this week, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas has already been sidelined for six weeks and has missed five games with the right knee injury he suffered in a Nov. 12 game against the Vikings, but the Saints haven't provided much of an indication that he's close to a return. The wideout was eligible to have his 21-day evaluation window opened last week, but the Saints didn't clear him to practice at any point, and he doesn't appear set to resume on-field work this week, either. With Thomas trending toward another absence, the Saints will be left with A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood and Lynn Bowden as their depth options behind starting wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.