Saints' Michael Thomas: Vintage performance in division win

Thomas brought in 11 of 13 targets for 98 yards in the Saints' 28-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Thomas was back to playing the alpha dog of the Saints passing attack, posting a double-digit catch total for the first time since Week 9. The third-year wideout dominated the short-to-medium-passing window throughout the contest, logging his third-highest target total of the season in the process. Thomas has the potential to generate a stat line the caliber of Sunday's in any given week, and he'll look to build on the performance versus the vulnerable Panthers secondary in a Week 15 divisional matchup.