Saints' Michael Thomas: Vintage performance in division win
Thomas brought in 11 of 13 targets for 98 yards in the Saints' 28-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Thomas was back to playing the alpha dog of the Saints passing attack, posting a double-digit catch total for the first time since Week 9. The third-year wideout dominated the short-to-medium-passing window throughout the contest, logging his third-highest target total of the season in the process. Thomas has the potential to generate a stat line the caliber of Sunday's in any given week, and he'll look to build on the performance versus the vulnerable Panthers secondary in a Week 15 divisional matchup.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Puts in full practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Pops up with ankle injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Quiet night in surprising loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Quiet on Thanksgiving night•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Perfect in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14