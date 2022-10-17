Thomas wasn't placed on injured reserve by the Saints in case he progressed quickly from his foot injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After not playing at all during the 2021 campaign due to an ankle injury, Thomas returned to action in the season opener and caught 16 passes for 171 yards and three scores across his first three appearances. However, the veteran wideout has remained sidelined since due to a foot injury. His next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday night against the Cardinals, though it remains to be seen if that's in the cards.